Mann totaled 19 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight assists and three rebounds across 31 minutes during Friday's 131-98 loss to the Celtics.

Mann extended his double-digit scoring streak to four games Friday, and he has reached that mark in five of his last six games. Mann and Nick Smith were the only two Charlotte players to score 10-plus points in Friday's loss. Since missing three games in March due to a groin injury, Mann is averaging 12.1 points, 5.4 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.2 three-pointers over 32.0 minutes per game over a stretch of 16 contests.