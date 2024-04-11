Mann ended Wednesday's 115-114 win over the Hawks with 16 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and seven steals over 37 minutes.

Mann has now topped 30 minutes of playing time in five consecutive games, and he logged a season-high seven steals during Wednesday's narrow win. Over his last five outings, he's averaged 12.6 points, 5.2 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 3.6 steals in 34.4 minutes per game. The Hornets are dealing with several late-season absences, so Mann should have a chance to maintain plenty of production over the team's final two regular-season games.