Mann chipped in 11 points (4-11 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, three steals and two assists in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 89-86 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Since being traded to Charlotte on Feb. 8, Mann has started in every game he has played, averaging 11.4 points, 4.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 30.9 minutes, while shooting 44.2 percent. Prior to the trade, the 23-year-old appeared in only 13 games for the Thunder, averaging just 3.8 points in 9.2 minutes. With the litany of injuries to the backcourt, including LaMelo Ball (ankle), Seth Curry (ankle) and Cody Martin (ankle), expect Mann to continue receiving significant minutes.