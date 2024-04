Mann chipped in 11 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 130-104 loss to the Mavericks.

Mann's production has been pretty sporadic, but his usage rate has remained steady as the Hornets continue to put the ball in his hands. Through five April games, Mann has averaged 10.2 points, 4.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals.