Canaan did not play in Saturday's contest versus South Bay due to an undisclosed issue.

Canaan has been among the most productive players in the G League since signing with Stockton on Dec. 12, averaging 21.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 3.8 three-pointers per game. He should be considered a game-time decision for Stockton's next game, which takes place Wednesday against Oklahoma City.