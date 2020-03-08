Isaiah Canaan: Out with undisclosed issue
Canaan did not play in Saturday's contest versus South Bay due to an undisclosed issue.
Canaan has been among the most productive players in the G League since signing with Stockton on Dec. 12, averaging 21.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 3.8 three-pointers per game. He should be considered a game-time decision for Stockton's next game, which takes place Wednesday against Oklahoma City.
