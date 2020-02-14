Isaiah Canaan: Posts full stat line Thursday
Canaan scored 24 points (10-23 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and collected eight rebounds along with six assists in a victory over Delaware on Thursday.
While the scoring and assist totals were in line with his season average, Canaan's eight boards Thursday fell one short of his season high. The 28-year-old has played well in his 22 contests this season, ranking seventh in the G League in scoring (22.4 points per game) and 13th in dimes (6.4 assists per game).
