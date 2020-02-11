Play

Canaan scored 29 points (8-19 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT) in a loss to Iowa on Monday.

Canaan paced Stockton in scoring but also notched a team-worst four turnovers. He is averaging 22.1 points, 6.2 assists and 1.3 steals in 20 G League games this season

