Canaan scored 30 points (9-18 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 2-5 FT) and totaled five rebounds along with six assists in a loss to South Bay on Wednesday.

The veteran notched his fifth 30-point game of the season in the loss, draining a season-high seven three-pointers. Canaan ranks seventh in the G League with a scoring average of 21.7 points per game this season.