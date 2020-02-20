Isaiah Canaan: Goes off for 34 points Wednesday
Canaan scored 34 points (10-23 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and dished seven assists in a loss to Agua Caliente on Wednesday.
Canaan has now scored double-digit points in each of his 23 contests this season and pushed his scoring average up to 22.9 points per game with Wednesday's outburst, sixth-best in the G League. He also ranks 13th with 6.4 assists per contest.
