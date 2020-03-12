Isaiah Canaan: Returns to action Wednesday
Canaan scored 15 points (7-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and dished five assists in a G League victory over Oklahoma City on Wednesday.
Canaan missed Stockton's previous game but logged 27 minutes in Wednesday's win. The veteran is averaging 21.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists in G League play this season. He has registered double-digit scoring in all but one contest in which he has played.
