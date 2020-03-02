Isaiah Canaan: Totals 26 points Sunday
Canaan scored 26 points (9-23 FG, 5-15 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and collected five rebounds along with four assists in a loss to Rio Grande Valley on Sunday.
In the absence of Kyle Guy and Daquan Jeffries, Canaan was the clear centerpiece of the offense, hoisting 23 shots in the loss. The 28-year-old is averaging a robust 21.7 points per game, ninth-best in the G League, though he is shooting only 43.5 percent from the field.
