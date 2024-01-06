The Trail Blazers waived Wainright on Saturday.
Wainright was waived alongside Skylar Mays on Saturday. Wainright averaged 2.9 points and 1.3 rebounds in 6.6 minutes in his seven appearances for the Trail Blazers this season. The 29-year-old forward will look to join his third NBA team.
