Wainright (knee) has been diagnosed with a left MCL sprain and will miss the next 4-6 weeks, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

Wainright has logged just six minutes for Portland after being acquired from Phoenix alongside Deandre Ayton and Toumani Camara. Wainright is set to miss the Trail Blazers next 10 games, at minimum, which could yield extra minutes on the active roster for Kris Murray.