Portland recalled Wainright (knee) from the G League's Rip City Remix on Friday.

Wainright was sent to the G League on Monday as part of his rehab process and presumably participated in a few practices this week before playing 24 minutes in Thursday's loss to the G League Ignite. The 29-year-old big man was diagnosed with a left MCL sprain in mid-November and was expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks, so he's right on track. However, even if he's available for Saturday's matchup versus the Mavericks, Wainright isn't guaranteed playing time now that Portland is close to full strength.