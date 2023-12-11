The Trail Blazers assigned Wainright (knee) to the G League's Rip City Remix on Monday.
With the Trail Blazers on the road for Monday's game versus the Clippers, Wainright is presumably joining the G League affiliate to participate in practice as he takes the next step forward in his recovery from a left MCL sprain. The injury has kept Wainright sidelined since Nov. 15, but the 29-year-old big man could soon be ready for game action once he gets a few practices under his belt. Once Wainright is deemed fully healthy, however, he may not have a regular spot in head coach Chauncey Billups' rotation.
