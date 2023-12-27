Wainright played the final 1:56 of Tuesday's 130-113 win over the Kings, finishing with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound.

After missing extensive time with an MCL sprain, Wainright was cleared to return to game action for Portland in mid-December, but it wasn't until the team's last two contests that he went used off the bench. On both occasions, Wainright checked into the game at the tail end of blowouts. He doesn't appear in line to get a look in head coach Chauncey Billups' rotation anytime soon.