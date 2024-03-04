Wainright has agreed to a two-way contract with the Suns, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Wainright will provide some emergency depth for Phoenix, but it's unlikely he'll have any fantasy relevancy while the main guys are healthy. For now, he can safely remain on the waiver wire in all leagues.
More News
-
Ish Wainright: Parts ways with Portland•
-
Trail Blazers' Ish Wainright: Makes late-game cameo•
-
Trail Blazers' Ish Wainright: Not listed on injury report•
-
Trail Blazers' Ish Wainright: Recalled to NBA•
-
Trail Blazers' Ish Wainright: Rehabbing in G League•
-
Trail Blazers' Ish Wainright: Set for prolonged absence•