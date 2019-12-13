Jalen Jones: DNP with leg injury
Jones sat out Wednesday's loss to the Skyhawks with a left leg injury.
It isn't certain when Jones picked up the injury, as he had a big game the last time out. He'll try to make it back for Friday's contest with Lakeland.
