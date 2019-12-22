Jalen Jones: Notches double-double Saturday
Jones scored 20 points (8-19 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and added 13 rebounds, one assist, and one steal during Saturday's G League loss to Austin.
That's back-to-back 20-point games for Jones since missing a couple with a leg injury. He'll try to stay hot Friday against Maine.
