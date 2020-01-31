Jalen Jones: Posts double-double in loss
Jones put up 15 points (3-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, and one assist in Wednesday's G League loss to Long Island.
Jones had an uneven night, only making three of his 11 shots but banking all five free-throw attempts. He led both teams with 11 boards but also committed five turnovers.
