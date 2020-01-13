Jalen Jones: Paces team in points in loss
Jones scored 21 points (6-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and added eight rebounds and one steal during Saturday's G League loss to Sioux Falls.
That makes consecutive games of 20 or more points for Jones. He is averaging 20 points and 8.4 rebounds across 19 G League games this season.
