Jalen Jones: Co-leads team in scoring
Jones scored 22 points (9-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and racked up nine rebounds, one assist, and one steal during Tuesday's G League loss to Lakeland.
Jones came one rebound shy of back-to-back double-doubles. He has 43 points and 20 rebounds over his last two games, having played 30 minutes in each.
