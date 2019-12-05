Play

Jones scored 22 points (9-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and racked up nine rebounds, one assist, and one steal during Tuesday's G League loss to Lakeland.

Jones came one rebound shy of back-to-back double-doubles. He has 43 points and 20 rebounds over his last two games, having played 30 minutes in each.

