Jalen Jones: Reaches 30-point mark
Jones managed 30 points (10-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-12 FT) and seven rebounds during Wednesday's 117-105 win over Fort Wayne.
This was the second time this season where Jones has reached the 30-point mark, with a high of 36 points coming on Nov. 20. The 24-year-old forward is averaging a superb 19.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game through two different G League teams this season.
