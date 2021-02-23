Palmer delivered 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 33 minutes in Monday's loss against Santa Cruz.

Palmer scored in double digits for the seventh straight game, but he has shot under the 40 percent threshold in two of his last three contests -- it's clear he's been a volume-based scorer rather than one that relies on efficiency. He is averaging 16.1 points per game but needs to improve on his shooting figures, as he's making just 39.1 percent of his field-goal attempts and 29.4 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.