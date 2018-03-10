Jarell Eddie: Musters 14 points in return
Eddie mustered 14 points (5-16 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two steals and two blocks during Friday's 105-99 taming of the Greensboro Swarm.
Eddie returned from his very short stint with the Chicago Bulls and was able to manage 14 points on 31.3 percent shooting. The former Virginia Tech forward is currently averaging 17.0 points and 4.7 rebounds with Windy City through 22 games played this season.
