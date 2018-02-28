Bulls' Jarell Eddie: Will sign 10-day contract with Bulls
Eddie is expected to sign a 10-day contract with the Bulls, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.
Eddie has been dominating in the G-League this season, playing in 19 games with Windy City and averaging 16.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals. The 26-year-old wing will now provide some temporary depth on the wing for the Bulls, especially with Paul Zipser currently dealing with a foot injury. However, it's unlikely he takes on a significant role right away and he shouldn't be someone to seriously consider for fantasy purposes unless a few more injuries were to occur.
