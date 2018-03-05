The Bulls recalled Eddie from the G League's Windy City Bulls on Monday.

Eddie, who is in the midst of a 10-day contract with the Bulls, has yet to make his team debut, but could get that opportunity Monday against the Celtics. Though he's spent most of the 2017-18 campaign in the G League, Eddie does have two NBA appearances on his ledger this season, both of which came with Boston back in January.

