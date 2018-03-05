Bulls' Jarell Eddie: Returns from G League
The Bulls recalled Eddie from the G League's Windy City Bulls on Monday.
Eddie, who is in the midst of a 10-day contract with the Bulls, has yet to make his team debut, but could get that opportunity Monday against the Celtics. Though he's spent most of the 2017-18 campaign in the G League, Eddie does have two NBA appearances on his ledger this season, both of which came with Boston back in January.
More News
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...