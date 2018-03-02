Eddie was assigned to the G-League's Windy City Bulls on Friday.

Eddie signed a 10-day contract with Chicago at the end of February, though will seemingly continue to spend some time in the G-League for the time being. With Windy City, he's averaging 16.7 points and 4.6 rebounds while drilling 3.6 threes per game at a 46.6 percent mark.

