Celtics' Jarell Eddie: Joins Celtics for summer league
Eddie will play with the Celtics' summer league team, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.
Eddie was primarily featured in the G-League last season but did sign a 10-day contract with the Celtics in January and then with the Bulls in February. He's likely destined for another G-League heavy season, but he will use the summer to potentially land a two-way contract with a team.
