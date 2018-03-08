Play

Eddie was assigned to the G-League's Windy City Bulls on Thursday.

Eddie was recalled from Windy City on Monday while on a 10-day contract with the team, and he'll head back there Thursday with just a couple days left on that deal. The Bulls may elect to bring him back for Friday's game in Detroit, but if they don't, chances are Eddie's time in Chicago will be coming to an end.

