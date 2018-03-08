Bulls' Jarell Eddie: Assigned to G-League
Eddie was assigned to the G-League's Windy City Bulls on Thursday.
Eddie was recalled from Windy City on Monday while on a 10-day contract with the team, and he'll head back there Thursday with just a couple days left on that deal. The Bulls may elect to bring him back for Friday's game in Detroit, but if they don't, chances are Eddie's time in Chicago will be coming to an end.
More News
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...