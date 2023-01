The Hawks waived Culver on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The 2019 lottery pick joined Atlanta on a two-way deal this offseason and did little to distinguish himself during his limited time at the NBA level, appearing 10 games for the Hawks while averaging 4.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 13.7 minutes while shooting 39.5 percent from the floor. The Hawks will retain his G League rights if he clears waivers.