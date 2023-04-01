Culver logged 15 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and two blocks across 26 minutes during Rio Grande Valley's 110-108 win over Memphis on Friday.

Culver was one rebound short of a double-double. Though unable to log at least 10 rebounds for the second straight game, he was still Rio Grande Valley's best bench player as the Vipers won another playoff game. So despite being expected to remain a backup across the Vipers' future playoff games, they will highly depend on Culver as their sixth man.