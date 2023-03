Culver logged 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 27 minutes during the Vipers' 116-110 win over Greensboro on Wednesday.

TyTy Washington was assigned to the Vipers and part of their starting lineup. Culver was demoted to give his new teammate a spot. But even with the demotion, he did well to log his first double-double since Feb. 28.