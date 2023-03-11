Culver logged 39 points (16-19 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds and one block across 33 minutes during the Vipers' 128-117 win over Iowa on Thursday.

Culver went off after being named a substitute again for the Vipers' latest game. Since their acquisition of TyTy Washington from their NBA affiliate, a demoted Culver has logged 52 points across his two games as a substitute. It is becoming more difficult to ignore Culver's recent excellence, putting the likes of Trhae Mitchell and Ray Spalding on notice.