Culver logged 14 points (6-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists across 28 minutes during the Vipers' 124-122 win at South Bay on Wednesday.

Culver's excellence has continued into the G League playoffs. With his first double-double since early March, he helped the Vipers log an upset win over South Bay. Though unlikely to replace Darius Days, who continues to play well in his own right, Culver has proven how valuable he can be, even with a substitute role that limits his overall minutes.