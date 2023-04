Culver logged 26 points (8-16, FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 15 rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 36 minutes during the Vipers' 110-105 win over Sioux Falls on Sunday.

Culver was the Vipers' best scorer and rebounder as they clinched a spot in the 2023 G League Finals against Delaware. The Vipers will continue to rely on him as a spark off their bench. Across his three playoff games thus far, Culver has averaged 18.3 points and 11.7 rebounds.