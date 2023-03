Culver logged 30 points (13-26 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, four steals and two assists across 41 minutes during Rio Grande Valley's 125-117 win against the Blue on Friday.

Culver was moved back to forward as Rio Grande Valley's starting lineup returned from small ball to normal Friday. He logged 59 points across the Vipers' last two games played.