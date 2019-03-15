Jarrett Jack: Will miss remainder of season
Jack has been diagnosed with a torn ACL and a sprained MCL in his left knee and is set to undergo season-ending surgery April 1, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Jack recently latched on with the Skyforce, although his season will come to an early end following this unfortunate diagnosis. The 35-year-old will have a long road ahead of him after surgery, so it's unclear at this point whether he'll even choose to come back for another season of professional basketball.
