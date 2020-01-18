Jarrett Jack: Magnificent offensively
Jack added 25 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four assists and three rebounds during Friday's loss at Northern Arizona.
The veteran guard was magnificent offensively Friday, as Jack tallied a team-high by having his best offensive outburst in over a month. It was also Jack's fifth straight outing in double figures, and after Friday's superb performance, the Georgia Tech product is averaging 12.4 points, 4.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds this season with Sioux Falls.
