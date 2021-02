Jack managed 22 points (9-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal during Wednesday's win over the Hustle.

Jack has been struggling to score lately averaging just 5.3 over his past four games, but the veteran broke through in this one and reached the 22-point mark for a second time this year. Across nine games played now, Jack is posting 10.8 points, 4.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds.