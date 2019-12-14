Jack tallied 23 points (9-13 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists during Friday's loss against Stockton.

Jack earned his first start of the season Friday and responded terrifically by leading the team with 23 points along superb shooting while making other solid statistical contributions in 20 minutes of action. So far over six games played, the veteran guard is averaging 12.8 points, 4.5 assist and 2.0 rebounds per outing.