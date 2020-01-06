Jack totaled 18 points (8-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, four steals and one rebound in Sunday's win over Stockton.

Jack rebounded from a few past mediocre performances Sunday by reaching the 18-point plateau behind near-perfect shooting from the floor while dishing out a team-best in assists. In 15 G League appearances this season, the veteran guard is currently posting 11.3 points, 4.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds per outing.