Jack posted 22 points (10-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt), eight assists, five rebounds and one steal during Saturday's win over the Blue.

Jack managed double figures offensively for the ninth straight contest, as the veteran also reached the 20-point mark for the sixth time this season by a superb shooting performance in Saturday's victory. Jack is currently dropping 13.5 points and dishing out 4.8 assists this year with the Skyforce.