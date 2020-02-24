Jarrett Jack: Flirts with double-double in win
Jack posted 22 points (10-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt), eight assists, five rebounds and one steal during Saturday's win over the Blue.
Jack managed double figures offensively for the ninth straight contest, as the veteran also reached the 20-point mark for the sixth time this season by a superb shooting performance in Saturday's victory. Jack is currently dropping 13.5 points and dishing out 4.8 assists this year with the Skyforce.
