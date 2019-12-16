Jarrett Jack: Erupts for 28
Jack totaled 28 points (11-16 FG, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and five assists during Saturday's win over Iowa.
Earning his second straight start, Jack erupted for a season-high 28 points Friday by terrific overall shooting from the floor while also adding a five-tally in both rebounds and assists. The veteran will likely continue to start and garner major minutes at the guard position for the Skyforce moving forward.
