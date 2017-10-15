Jarrod Uthoff: Let go by Pacers
Uthoff was waived by the Pacers on Sunday.
Uthoff saw extended action in just one preseason game with the Pacers, as he was largely kept out of the rotation. He was given a non-guaranteed deal back in September, but was essentially just a training camp body and wasn't expected to make the final roster. Uthoff will likely start the season in the G-League, with the hope of getting called up at some point during the upcoming campaign.
