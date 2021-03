Uthoff totaled 18 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 34 minutes in Thursday's 116-113 win over the Blue.

Uthoff has been effective on the scoreboard over the past several matchups, but he's been especially dominant on the boards. Across his past three appearances, he's averaged 14.0 rebounds per game, although Thursday's performance marked his first double-double during that time.