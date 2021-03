Uthoff recorded nine points (3-11 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 22 rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 27 minutes in Sunday's 126-91 win over the Swarm.

Uthoff has now failed to score in double figures during each of the past two games, but he posted a career-high 22 rebounds in Sunday's blowout win over Greensboro. Across the first 11 games of the season, the 27-year-old is averaging 14.3 points and 8.5 rebounds over 30.1 minutes per contest.