Uthoff recorded 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt), five rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block over 25 minutes in Wednesday's 127-87 win over the G League Ignite.

Uthoff remained effective for the BayHawks on Wednesday, shooting 50 percent from the floor while converting on three shots from beyond the arc. He's been a starter in each of the first five matchups of the G League season, averaging 12.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists over 27.5 minutes per game.