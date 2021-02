Uthoff recorded 16 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals over 32 minutes in Friday's 138-126 win over Raptors 905.

Uthoff was a top performer for the BayHawks once again Friday, recording a double-double while leading the team on the boards. Across the first two games of the season, Uthoff is averaging 15.0 points and 9.0 rebounds over 30.5 minutes per contest.