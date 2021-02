Uthoff posted 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists over 29 minutes in Wednesday's 117-98 win over Salt Lake City.

Uthoff was a starter for the BayHawks on Wednesday as he began his seventh season in the G League, and he generated solid production in several areas. During the four-week bubble, Uthoff will attempt to build on his 2019-20 success in which he averaged a career-high 18.9 points and 10.7 rebounds over 34.9 minutes per game with the Hustle.